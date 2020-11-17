Join the Wildlife Trust for a ‘Special Green Spaces’ virtual presentation

Neeve O’Flynn-Mundin, Co-ordinator for Citizen Science IOW shares details of this upcoming event. Ed

It is more important than ever that people are able to connect with nature through their local spaces.

The Isle of Wight Public Green Spaces Project supported by Southern Co-op is helping the Wildlife Trust to understand how local residents use their public green space.​

Take part in the Wildlife Trust’s research to help them understand how they can improve your public green space for people and wildlife.

Virtual meeting tomorrow

Greenspaces have arranged a virtual presentation for Wednesday 18th November, 7pm – 8.15pm and they would love for you to join them (register).

The virtual presentation welcomes members of the public from across the Island.

The presentation will be discussing what public green spaces are, why they are important for people and wildlife. The discussion will also cover a few projects which may spark some ideas for your areas. It is hoped that talk will be educational and inspiring to us all. ​

Guest speakers

The Greenspaces and Wildlife Trust will be having a few guest speakers including Jamie Marsh, their nature reserve manager for the Island and Tom Murphy from Freshwater Parish Council discussing how green spaces can benefit local economies and communities.

If you are interested are able to join the virtual presentation, please let the Green Spaces Project know, by registering for the event, so that they can have an idea of numbers to expect.

Find out more

Find out more about Citizen Science IOW by visiting the Website.

Find out more about Green Spaces Project by visiting their Website.