Join workshops for Dark Nights Parade and Pageant under the stars

The New Carnival Company will be presenting Dark Nights at the Villa in Baading on Saturday 16th November.

This new and free outdoor arts event will combine a spectacular illuminated street parade with the community enactment of a fairy tale pageant.

Goldspink: Spectacular pageant

Frankie Goldspink, creative director at the New Carnival Company said,

“The storyline has been written by local schools and community groups, and been inspired by the famous Roman mosaics of the Villa. “This spectacular pageant will feature Medusa, Bacchus, Orpheus and the inimitable Cockerel-headed man. “Expect to see giant puppets, fabulous costumes, choreographed dancers and epic drama.”

Down to the Coast

The event is part of the East Wight Landscape partnerships ‘Down to the Coast’ project, which aims to engage local people in the understanding and celebration of their local landscapes and heritage.

Lantern-making workshop

On Saturday 9th November at Brading Town Hall from 2pm to 4pm you can join a community Lantern workshop to make a lantern for the parade for a small charge of £5 per lantern.

Giant Puppet Making workshops

There are also free Giant Puppet Making workshops to create one of the main characters in the pageant.

Adults can drop in from 10am to 4pm on Tuesday 5th and Wednesday 6th November at Brading Youth and Community Centre.

Join or watch the parade

The parade on the 16th, starting at 6pm at Brading School, will see families carrying handmade Roman-style torches and illuminated costumes leading into the outdoor pageant, which begins at 6.45pm at Brading Roman Villa.

Contact the New Carnival Company for further information about workshops and the unmissable Dark Nights event.