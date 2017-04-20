Third Isle of Wight prospective parliamentary candidate throws hat into the ring

Newport Central councillor, Cllr Julie Jones-Evans, has thrown her hat into the ring as a prospective parliamentary candidate in the 2017 general election.
“Overwhelmed by the support”
Julie told OnTheWight,
“I’ve been overwhelmed by the support that people have shown me and by all the offers of help, since I announced my intention to stand as an Independent candidate in the snap election. I may be seen as the outsider, however I believe I am a credible candidate with a wealth of experience in local government, business and the Island is the place I grew up and love.
“Representing the Island at a national level has something that I have thought about over the years.
“When the General Election announcement was made by Theresa May, I didn’t hesitate to throw my hat in the ring, sometimes in life you have to jump in feet first, it feels like the right thing to do, it’s my calling.”
Rescinded Conservative roots
Julie was elected as a Conservative councillor for Newport Central in 2009 and again in 2013, but walked away from the Conservative Party in January 2015.
However, she was appointed as Executive member for Regeneration by Conservative leader, Cllr Dave Stewart in January 2017.
She has been a Newport Parish Councillor since 2008, as well as Chairman between 2014-16.
Julie has been the Chairman IW Federation of Small Businesses since 2014 and the founder of Newport Business Association of which she is Vice Chairman.
In 2016 she was announced Networker of the Year in the Isle of Wight Venus Awards.
Other candidates
Since the snap general election was announced on Tuesday afternoon, Cllr Ian Ward, Chairman of the Isle of Wight Conservative Association, has said they “are united in supporting our well-respected Member of Parliament, Andrew Turner to carry the Conservative flag for us again on 8th June”.
Isle of Wight Green Party members had already already chosen their candidate, Vix Lowthion four months ago in preparation for such an announcement.
LibDems, Labour and UKIP say they are considering candidates and will update once they have news.
steve stubbings
20.Apr.2017 1:55pm
So, two Tories to choose from this time around.
Geoff Lumley
20.Apr.2017 1:56pm
As ‘overwhelmed’ as all the previous egoists who have stood as independents in the past. And lets not forget she leapt into bed with the Tories and Ukip at County Hall as soon as she had a sniff of status, despite ‘leaving’ the Tories 2 years previously.
Another lost deposit then.
Will she even hold onto her Council seat on May 4th? Word is that she is under immense pressure from both the Tories and Labour.
retired hack
20.Apr.2017 2:57pm
Any idea how her Tory opponent, if elected, would divide his time between Newport and his seat on Portsmouth City Council, where he is due to serve for another year?
Suruk the Slayer
20.Apr.2017 2:23pm
So a three-way split on the right-wing vote (Turner, Jones-Evans and whoever the Kippers get to stand) and a three way split on the left wing (Lowthion, and whoever the Lib-Dems and Labour put forward).
tiki
20.Apr.2017 3:00pm
‘Independent’ is that what you call someone who leaves the Conservatives then sits with them in the council chamber? Then proceeds to vote and support the Conservatives? You’re having a laugh Julia. Do you think voters are stupid? By some miracle you do get elected can we afford another by-election? Be honest with the voters and explain to us why you’ve been supporting the Tories.
retired hack
20.Apr.2017 3:17pm
Julie, not Julia. Julia’s someone else entirely – a proper independent.
tracy
20.Apr.2017 3:43pm
Julie is a credible choice as an independent voice for islanders! If elected as an independent MP she will be free to truly represent island interests and not tow the party line – answerable only to her constituents. She has real island experience in local politics, small business and community issues. This is a brave and laudable move, voting for Julie will be a way of changing the political landscape for good. #JJEMP17
Geoff Lumley
20.Apr.2017 4:03pm
She would toe the Tory line as she has always done since first being elected to County hall in 2009
Richard
20.Apr.2017 4:06pm
Good luck to her. I personally won’t vote independent because I can’t see how effective they can be in Westminster. But good on her for stepping up.