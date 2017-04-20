Third Isle of Wight prospective parliamentary candidate throws hat into the ring

Newport Central councillor, Cllr Julie Jones-Evans, has thrown her hat into the ring as a prospective parliamentary candidate in the 2017 general election.

“Overwhelmed by the support”

Julie told OnTheWight,

“I’ve been overwhelmed by the support that people have shown me and by all the offers of help, since I announced my intention to stand as an Independent candidate in the snap election. I may be seen as the outsider, however I believe I am a credible candidate with a wealth of experience in local government, business and the Island is the place I grew up and love. “Representing the Island at a national level has something that I have thought about over the years. “When the General Election announcement was made by Theresa May, I didn’t hesitate to throw my hat in the ring, sometimes in life you have to jump in feet first, it feels like the right thing to do, it’s my calling.”

Rescinded Conservative roots

Julie was elected as a Conservative councillor for Newport Central in 2009 and again in 2013, but walked away from the Conservative Party in January 2015.

However, she was appointed as Executive member for Regeneration by Conservative leader, Cllr Dave Stewart in January 2017.

She has been a Newport Parish Councillor since 2008, as well as Chairman between 2014-16.

Julie has been the Chairman IW Federation of Small Businesses since 2014 and the founder of Newport Business Association of which she is Vice Chairman.

In 2016 she was announced Networker of the Year in the Isle of Wight Venus Awards.

Other candidates

Since the snap general election was announced on Tuesday afternoon, Cllr Ian Ward, Chairman of the Isle of Wight Conservative Association, has said they “are united in supporting our well-respected Member of Parliament, Andrew Turner to carry the Conservative flag for us again on 8th June”.

Isle of Wight Green Party members had already already chosen their candidate, Vix Lowthion four months ago in preparation for such an announcement.

LibDems, Labour and UKIP say they are considering candidates and will update once they have news.

Image: © Orshie Couture Photography