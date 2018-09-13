Kate St John, Roger Eno and Neill MacColl head to Quay Arts this Sunday

Vaguely Sunny present the legendary multi-instrumentalist, Kate St John, this Sunday at Quay Arts with Roger Eno and Neill McColl.

This Sunday evening sees another great Vaguely Sunny Production head to Quay Arts in Newport.

The legendary multi-instrumentalist (oboe, cor anglais, accordion, saxophone and piano) Kate St. John has played with the likes of Dream Academy, Morrissey, Teardrop Explodes, Van Morrison and The Waterboys.

Here she will be joined for a unique evening by the wonderful singer/songwriter and guitarist Neill McColl (son of Peggy Seeger), and superb pianist Roger Eno (brother of Brian).

Book your tickets via the Quay Arts Website or call the Box Office on 822490.

Make an evening of it and dine at Quay Arts beforehand. An Evening Menu will be available from 5.30pm. Booking is recommended, please call 01983 822490 to book a table.

Find out more about Kate on her Website. Find out more about Roger on his Website.

