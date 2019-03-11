Ken Hicks’ ‘An Island Legacy’ continues to support hospice

Emma shares this latest news from Mountbatten. Ed

A further donation of £3,000, raised through the sale of a highly popular book called “An Island Legacy”, has been presented in support of Islanders facing death, dying and bereavement.

It brings the amount donated by author Ken Hicks M.B.E from sales of his work to an incredible £8,000 in total. A cheque for £5,000 was presented to Mountbatten in November 2017.

200 years of Isle of Wight history

The book is a fascinating insight into 200 years of Isle of Wight history, told through original engravings by the Brannon family and modern photographs taken from the land, sea and air.

Author Ken crafted the publication from his personal collection of hundreds of original engravings, which he has collected over the last 50 years. The book has generated interest from as far away as Canada, New Zealand, India, Sweden and Isle of Wight County in Virginia.

The second donation was presented by Carolyn Power, who has been supporting Ken to market the publication.

Most loved charity on the Isle of Wight

Ken said:

“Well over 960 books have now been sold and I’ve just got a few left, which I think will go quite quickly.”

He added,

“Many of my friends and one or two of my relations have been cared for by Mountbatten in the past and I think it’s probably fair to say that it’s the most loved charity on the Isle of Wight. There are, of course, other superb charities, but I think the hospice does such an outstanding job; it needs the money and has such a vigorous and energetic team and I really wanted to help the hospice.”

As well as supporting the hospice, Ken’s book has provided funding to the Isle of Wight Historical Association to allow bursaries for history students.

Hartley: “So very grateful”

Nigel Hartley, Chief Executive of Mountbatten, said:

“We are so very grateful to Ken for his outstanding contribution towards supporting Island people and their families. It is not surprising that his book has been so popular and a wonderful legacy to the Island in more ways than one. “It is thanks to the dedication of supporters such as Ken that we will be able to reach more Island people in need of our support when facing death, dying and bereavement.”

Image: L-R Ken Hicks, Carolyn Power, Jackie Whiller Consultant Nurse and Theresa McNamara Ward Sister at Mountbatten Hospice