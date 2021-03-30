Kids can get creative with this Cartoon History of the Isle of Wight activity

Budding young artists are being called on to use their talent to illustrate a rather special poem this Easter.

‘A Cartoon History of the Isle of Wight’, written by Martin and Michelle Crowther, uses rhyming couplets to take readers on an incredible journey through time.

Get creative

As the school holidays get underway, creative kids are being urged to download the template, illustrate and add to the poem with their own compositions.

Hard copies are also available, as well as other activities.

Westwood: A great way to remind ourselves of the Island’s amazing history

Corina Westwood, from the Isle of Wight Heritage Service, said,

“While we wait for the Island’s museums to open from 17th May, this poem is a great way to remind ourselves of the Island’s amazing history. “We would love to see what you can create — if you would like to share your creative compositions then get in touch, we may use your masterpieces to inspire others!”

Isle of Wight Heritage Service

The Isle of Wight Heritage Service is the lead partner in the museums and schools programme which aims to ensure all children and young people have the chance to visit and be inspired by museums.

The programme is supported by Arts Council England and funded by the Department of Education.

To find out more about the museums and schools programme and the workshops and resources available for schools and students, visit the Website.

The heritage service can be contacted via email: [email protected] or visit the Website.

News shared by Isle of Wight council press office, in their own words. Ed