Kindred Spirit, Uncle Rust and Doozer McDooze all play Ventnor Fringe

On Saturday 27th July at Ventnor Fringe, The Isle of Wight Venue Campaign hosts folk rock band, Kindred Spirit.

“One of the best undiscovered Folk and Rock Acts doing the rounds”

Sean McGhea of R2 magazine

A completely original take on the Folk Rock Genre, the full five-piece band led by Elaine Samuels, weaves thrilling electric violin, and flute with compelling and up-lifting stories.

“Folk Rock meets Classical with a Scientific Edge”

Rachel Mann Prog magazine

The band features two classically trained, virtuoso, lead instrument players (on violin and flute / sax), dynamic drums and bass guitar and laced with jigs, reels and duelling improvisations.

Elaine Samuels delivers beautiful vocals, powerful, “perceptive and intriguing” songs with the support of Martin Ash, Catherine Dimmock, Les Binks and Mike Hislop.

Don’t miss Uncle Rust

One of London’s Premier art rock guitar bands will also be heading to The Rose to play an incendiary melodic blend of belting Rock Anthems.

Trio, Uncle Rust, are fronted by Scotland’s lead guitar player, Justin McConville, himself a prolific song writer, recording, producing, and releasing acclaimed albums after touring the UK, Europe and Japan in varying bands.

© Sally Newhouse



The band also have one of the UK’s most in-demand bass guitar players, PJ Phillips. PJ has been touring with The Osmonds Christmas Special Show, has previously been part of Rod Stewart’s band amongst many of the biggest names in rock history.

Chris McConville is behind the drum Kit with Uncle Rust, Justin’s younger brother has been with the project from the beginning. Chris was part of UK indie band, The Bishops, who released three albums.

This gig is definitely for fans of Clapton, Cream, Paul Weller, Iggy Pop, The Stones, Sting, and AC/DC Bon Scott era Vocals.

Doozer McDooze

Singer, guitarist, stomp box, underground Essex Festival bard, Doozer Mc Dooze, will also be supporting Kindred Spirit on the 27th July.

Paul Short, Aka Doozer, is a modern bard whose rousing vocals and bouyant acoustics weave stories of life, love, and every day struggles.

At times irreverent and evocative, Doozer’s Folk Punk vibe is equally suited for a roaring rammed pub, and large festival crowds.

His Latest Album, ‘Not Going Back To That’, was given 5/5 in R2 Rock n Reel Magazine.

Book now

The event takes place at The Rose Inn, Pier Street, Ventnor on Friday 26th July 2019 at 8pm (until 11pm).

Tickets are priced at £11 each are available from Ventnor Exchange (Church Street, Ventnor).

Our thanks to Isle of Wight Venue Campaign for sponsoring this feature. Please support them, as they and other businesses taking paid promotion enables you to continue reading OnTheWight for free

Main Image: © RP Photography