Knit-a-chick: Tackle isolation while raising funds for Mountbatten

Emma shares this latest news from Mountbatten. Ed

Mountbatten is hoping an Easter project will bring together the Island’s knitting community and help tackle isolation, while raising funds at the same time.

Anyone can get involved by knitting a chick, which can be filled with a small chocolate egg, and then sold as an ideal Easter gift in Mountbatten’s ten charity shops across the Island. Two sessions will also be held in Mountbatten’s Shanklin and Ventnor shops encouraging people who may be isolated through long-term health conditions to come together and enjoy knitting or socialising.

Beginners welcome

Free wool and knitting needles will be supplied and you don’t even need to know how to knit – help will be on hand, or the event can be used to have a good chat and meet new friends in a safe and supported environment. The Knit-a-Chick Easter Teas are being held on:

2pm, Tuesday 19 March 2019 at Mountbatten Shanklin, 63 Regent Street, Shanklin

2pm, Thursday 21 March 2019 at Mountbatten Ventnor, 16 Pier Street, Ventnor

Mountbatten Neighbours

The sessions are being held to raise awareness of Mountbatten Neighbours, a free community-led project which aims to offer time and support to people living near them who have serious illnesses, or who are older. The pilot project, which is running in six areas of the Isle of Wight, allows people to make connections and reciprocal friendships are built through shared activities and interests.

Sally List, Mountbatten Neighbours project lead, said:

“Our project is now underway and we are starting to pair up our neighbour volunteers with people who would benefit from their kindness and companionship. The idea behind the project is that the relationship should be two-way, and that the neighbour should get as much enjoyment and fulfilment as the person being supported by them.”

Enjoy friendship, good company and Easter treats

Sally added,

“Our knitting sessions are an ideal way for more people to hear about the project and to encourage more people to think about either becoming a Mountbatten Neighbour, or perhaps putting themselves forward as someone who would benefit from their support. I hope that as many people as possible join us for a knitting session and enjoy the friendship, good company and Easter treats that will be on offer!”

Anyone is welcome to knit a chick from the pattern which can be downloaded from the Website.

Donations of creme eggs to fill the knitted chicks are also very welcome and they can be delivered to Mountbatten’s donation and delivery centre at Riverway Industrial Estate, 16a Riverway, Newport PO30 5UZ.

The last day for donations of either knitted chicks or creme eggs is Friday 22 March 2019.