Labour Conference passes Isle of Wight Labour motion to reform schools

Julian shares this latest news on behalf of Island Labour. Ed
Island Labour’s motion to call for the fundamental reform of the schools system was yesterday (Sunday) passed by the National Conference in Brighton.
The Island party’s motion was one of a number on education which were combined in a negotiated process called “compositing”.
Island Labour’s Colleen Brannon (pictured right) was one of the delegates working with shadow Education Secretary Angela Rayner (pictured left) to draft the final motion. This produced a final motion which went to the main floor of the conference, where it was passed.
Restoring public ownership and oversight to all schools
The national media has focused on the commitment to remove private school tax breaks, as wealthy, privately-educated journalists have leaped into action to defend the privileges they benefit from. However, the motion which was passed contained more significant policies.
In particular, Labour committed to restoring public ownership and oversight to all schools which have been ripped from their local communities and handed to unaccountable private companies by the Tories.
The restoration of effective local accountability will prevent any repeat of the attempted closure of schools like Sandown Bay. It will also remove the ridiculous salaries of the executives of the academy firms, who have been enriching themselves at the expense of our children.
Critchley: “It’s time we had our schools back”
Island Labour Chair, Julian Critchley, said:
“As someone who taught for over a decade, this is very close to my heart, and I’m delighted that Labour has embraced this policy. The fact that Island Labour directly contributed to the motion makes it all the sweeter.
“Education is such a vital public service. Yet over the last decade it has been ripped apart by the same dishonest ideologues who now rule in number ten.
“Dominic Cummings, now Johnson’s chief of staff, was Michael Gove’s sidekick when they misused anti-terror legislation to force through the most outrageous vandalism of a public service this country has ever seen. Billions of pounds of public money have been transferred from us, the people, into the hands of private organisations, many with connections to the Conservative Party.
“It’s time we had our schools back. And the next Labour government will deliver them to us.”
Monday, 23rd September, 2019 11:56am
