Labour Conference passes Isle of Wight Labour motion to reform schools

Julian shares this latest news on behalf of Island Labour. Ed

Island Labour’s motion to call for the fundamental reform of the schools system was yesterday (Sunday) passed by the National Conference in Brighton.

The Island party’s motion was one of a number on education which were combined in a negotiated process called “compositing”.

Island Labour’s Colleen Brannon (pictured right) was one of the delegates working with shadow Education Secretary Angela Rayner (pictured left) to draft the final motion. This produced a final motion which went to the main floor of the conference, where it was passed.

Restoring public ownership and oversight to all schools

The national media has focused on the commitment to remove private school tax breaks, as wealthy, privately-educated journalists have leaped into action to defend the privileges they benefit from. However, the motion which was passed contained more significant policies.

In particular, Labour committed to restoring public ownership and oversight to all schools which have been ripped from their local communities and handed to unaccountable private companies by the Tories.

The restoration of effective local accountability will prevent any repeat of the attempted closure of schools like Sandown Bay. It will also remove the ridiculous salaries of the executives of the academy firms, who have been enriching themselves at the expense of our children.

Critchley: “It’s time we had our schools back”

Island Labour Chair, Julian Critchley, said: