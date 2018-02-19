Willoughby Matthews of the Isle of Wight Constituency Labour Party shares this latest news. Ed

The Labour Party have today promised to reverse the disastrous cuts to youth services on the Isle of Wight.

As part of the latest round of austerity, the Isle of Wight Council have announced plans of over £700,000 worth of cuts directly effecting young people on the Island, these include axing the ‘Youth Offer’, cuts to careers services and cuts to ‘children in need’.

Youth centres now sit derelict

Willoughby Matthews (19), Island Labour’s Youth and Student Officer, said,

“Council youth centres on the Island have already been closed and replaced with an extremely limited service and now the funding is being cut completely. “These clubs were a haven for teenagers, where they were supported through challenges ranging from sexual health to employment, now these places where young people escaped from daily stress sit derelict.”

A survey of youth workers across the UK by Unison, in 2016, found that 83% of respondents said cuts to services had led to increased local crime and anti-social behaviour.

7,214 Island children in poverty

According to the Children’s Society, 7,214 children on the Island are living in poverty, which equates to 28.5% of all children on the Isle of Wight and the Local Government Association report that by 2020 there will be a £2bn funding gap in children’s social care.

Branding these cuts a ‘disaster for young people’, Willoughby added,

“With cuts to youth services, SEN provision, short breaks and the careers service of over £700,000, this council really have shown that they don’t care about the future leaders of the Island. This budget really is a disaster for young people. “Under the Conservatives, nearly £400 million has been cut from youth services nationawide, only Labour can reverse these cuts and build a youth service fit for the 21st century.”

Image: lucorreia under CC BY 2.0