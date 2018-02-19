Isle of Wight electric car (EV) sales increase one of country’s highest

Data Reporter, Ralph Blackburn, shares this latest news as part of as part of the new data collaboration with Urbs Media and Press Association. Ed

Electric car technology is advancing rapidly, and the latest figures suggest that the Isle of Wight is getting on board the green revolution.

Over the 12 months up to September 2017, the number of registered plug-in vehicles in the area increased by 53% – one of the biggest rises in the country.

Recently released Department for Transport statistics show the number of registered electric or plug-in hybrid cars, vans and micro cars called quadricycles on the Isle of Wight for each quarter of the year.

From July 2016 and September 2016 there were 105 electric vehicles.

53% increase

However by the latest quarter, from July 2017 to September 2017, that figure had grown to 161, a jump of 56 or 53%.

That’s less than the 2,824 in Peterborough, which had the highest increase of plug-in vehicles of any local authority in the United Kingdom.

But back in 2012 on the Isle of Wight there were just seven electric cars, which shows the progress the industry has made in a short time.

Developments in electric car technology

Over the past few years manufacturers have increased the range of their vehicles, and prices have lowered, helping fuel the rise in environmentally friendly vehicles.

The latest Nissan Leaf, the UK’s most popular entirely electric car, can now travel 235 miles before it needs to be recharged, 80 miles more than the previous version.

Last month BP announced it would follow Shell and install charging points at its petrol stations and Dyson has also said it plans to release an electric car by 2020.

The benefits of electric

One advantage electric car users have over other vehicles is that they do not have to pay road tax, as they do not release any emissions.

Electricity is also far cheaper than petrol and diesel, and green drivers have the satisfaction of helping save the planet.

However plug-in vehicles still make up a tiny percentage of the cars on the road on the Isle of Wight.

Over 80,000 vehicles on IW

Compared with the 161 electric cars on Island roads, there are 80,490 petrol or diesel cars and vans, according to the latest complete vehicle registration data from 2016.

Isle of Wight electric car

Did you know that the first production electric city car was designed and built on the Isle of Wight by Islander, John Ackroyd?

The car was designed and built in Somerton, near Cowes in the 1970s and you can see a restored version – belonging to Barry Price – in an exhibition at Quay Arts until 24th March.

You can find out more about John and his many innovations on the Hidden Heroes Website.

Image: janitors under CC BY 2.0