Isle of Wight electric car (EV) sales increase one of country’s highest

Starting off at the low point of seven in 2012, Isle of Wight electric vehicle (EV) sales have increased, with the last year seeing one of the highest increases in the country. OnTheWight has the numbers and the surprisingly high number of other vehicles registered here.

electric car charger

Data Reporter, Ralph Blackburn, shares this latest news as part of as part of the new data collaboration with Urbs Media and Press Association. Ed

Electric car technology is advancing rapidly, and the latest figures suggest that the Isle of Wight is getting on board the green revolution.

Over the 12 months up to September 2017, the number of registered plug-in vehicles in the area increased by 53% – one of the biggest rises in the country.

Recently released Department for Transport statistics show the number of registered electric or plug-in hybrid cars, vans and micro cars called quadricycles on the Isle of Wight for each quarter of the year.

From July 2016 and September 2016 there were 105 electric vehicles.

53% increase
However by the latest quarter, from July 2017 to September 2017, that figure had grown to 161, a jump of 56 or 53%.

That’s less than the 2,824 in Peterborough, which had the highest increase of plug-in vehicles of any local authority in the United Kingdom.

But back in 2012 on the Isle of Wight there were just seven electric cars, which shows the progress the industry has made in a short time.

Developments in electric car technology
Over the past few years manufacturers have increased the range of their vehicles, and prices have lowered, helping fuel the rise in environmentally friendly vehicles.

The latest Nissan Leaf, the UK’s most popular entirely electric car, can now travel 235 miles before it needs to be recharged, 80 miles more than the previous version.

Last month BP announced it would follow Shell and install charging points at its petrol stations and Dyson has also said it plans to release an electric car by 2020.

The benefits of electric
One advantage electric car users have over other vehicles is that they do not have to pay road tax, as they do not release any emissions.

Electricity is also far cheaper than petrol and diesel, and green drivers have the satisfaction of helping save the planet.

However plug-in vehicles still make up a tiny percentage of the cars on the road on the Isle of Wight.

Over 80,000 vehicles on IW
Compared with the 161 electric cars on Island roads, there are 80,490 petrol or diesel cars and vans, according to the latest complete vehicle registration data from 2016.

Isle of Wight electric car
Did you know that the first production electric city car was designed and built on the Isle of Wight by Islander, John Ackroyd?

The car was designed and built in Somerton, near Cowes in the 1970s and you can see a restored version – belonging to Barry Price – in an exhibition at Quay Arts until 24th March.

You can find out more about John and his many innovations on the Hidden Heroes Website.

Image: janitors under CC BY 2.0

Monday, 19th February, 2018

By

7 Comments on "Isle of Wight electric car (EV) sales increase one of country's highest"

laurentian

I have no intention of scrapping my present car just yet, but does anybody publish a map of charging stations on the island?

19, February 2018 7:40 pm
19, February 2018 7:40 pm
laurentian

Further to that, did anyone ever publish a map of filling stations?

19, February 2018 7:44 pm
19, February 2018 7:44 pm
kirkauld

So an advantage of having an electric car is not having to pay road tax? What happens if a majority have electric cars; are we to believe that there will be no replacement for road tax on electric cars?
I bet also the cost for charging will increase as will the pollution caused by producing more electricity (if we can)

19, February 2018 8:06 pm
19, February 2018 8:06 pm
colinpalmer

https://www.plugshare.com is a good starting point for charging locations. We have owned a Nissan Leaf for more than a year an only ever needed to charge it at home. It is difficult to use all the battery in one trip on the Island!

19, February 2018 8:03 pm
19, February 2018 8:03 pm
bbrown

Does the Island have the power infrastructure to power electric cars going forward if every one plugs them in to charge them all.

19, February 2018 8:30 pm
19, February 2018 8:30 pm
CB500

‘ and green drivers have the satisfaction of helping save the planet ‘ Do they? Who’s charging them? The electric fairy? Also, check out the effects of Nickel mining ( for the batteries ). About as Green as our Green candidate!

19, February 2018 9:00 pm
19, February 2018 9:00 pm
pallance

You will end up paying road tax on electric cars after the introductory cheap rate. The government realised that so many car manufacturers were getting their emissions so low that they were not going to take enough road tax revenue, so moved the goal posts

19, February 2018 9:45 pm
19, February 2018 9:45 pm
