Laptops for disadvantaged children thanks to Southern Housing Group

Isle of Wight schoolchildren from disadvantaged backgrounds are set to get a helping hand with their education, thanks to Southern Housing Group.

The housing association’s initiative will provide primary and secondary school students on the Island with laptops and tablets to help them achieve academic success. With the Island’s schools currently closed and many lessons now being conducted online, there are increasing concerns about the attainment gap between children from disadvantaged backgrounds and their peers.

Laptops for families at the women’s refuge

Although still in the early stages, the scheme has already donated five laptops to children living in a women’s refuge on the Isle of Wight.

The Group plans to expand the initiative across the Island, including through its homeless families’ service, which helps local families to find permanent accommodation.

Committed to continue initiative after schools return

Recent data suggests that almost a million young people in the UK still don’t have access to a laptop or tablet for school, despite 14 million spare laptops sitting idle in people’s homes.

Recognising that digital equipment is essential for today’s schoolchildren, Southern Housing Group has committed to continue the initiative even after schools return.

Brading: Initiatives such as this are vital

Cllr Paul Brading, Isle of Wight Council’s cabinet member for children’s services, education and skills said,

“I’m grateful to Southern Housing Group for its commitment to helping the community through these challenging times. “Initiatives such as this are vital if we are to ensure that local schoolchildren have the tools they need to make the most of their education through remote learning. “I am incredibly proud of the way all Staff and Pupils have adapted during these extraordinary times.”

Funded through SHG’s hardship fund

The initiative will be directly funded by Southern Housing Group through its hardship fund, which was set aside at the start of the pandemic to help support some of the housing association’s most vulnerable residents to access food and other essential provisions.

Palmer: “We are determined to help”

Anabel Palmer, Director of Community Investment and Care at Southern Housing Group said,

“We know that many families on the Island, and across the UK as a whole, are finding home schooling a real challenge. The lack of a basic educational tool such as a laptop should not be part of that challenge. “We are determined to help, which is why we have teamed up with local organisations to help students get online.”

The gifted laptops were delivered in partnership with The YOU Trust, the refuge’s service provider, and Stone Group, which refurbished the donated devices.

