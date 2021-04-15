Large build up of sand on popular beach to be cleared next week

A large build-up of sand at Ryde beach is being cleared by the Isle of Wight Council from Monday (from 8am on 19th April).

Contractors will be using large plant and machinery on the beach sections between Ryde Harbour and Puckpool.

This is due to a large build-up of sand at Ryde which is affecting the surrounding areas such as the harbour beach, Eastern Gardens and the local highway.

Rowland: Sand is covering the sea wall path

Colin Rowland, council director of Neighbourhoods, said,

“We have not been able to clear the sand as regularly as we normally would due to lockdown restrictions. However, the sand levels are now quite high at Ryde and sand is covering the sea wall path so a big sand clear-up will take place whilst the beach remains relatively quiet. “We are sorry for any inconvenience caused and thank the public for their co-operation in avoiding the areas we are working to clear, for their own safety. We look forward to welcoming visitors and residents alike, once this popular area is again beach ready in advance of the summer season.”

The compound for the work has already been set up by the contractors and the clear up work will involve large plant machinery such as diggers and dumpers.

The work is scheduled to take up to ten days.

Image: Utsman Media under CC BY 2.0