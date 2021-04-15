Large build up of sand on popular beach to be cleared next week

The sand is now covering the sea wall path and needs to be cleared

A large build-up of sand at Ryde beach is being cleared by the Isle of Wight Council from Monday (from 8am on 19th April).

Contractors will be using large plant and machinery on the beach sections between Ryde Harbour and Puckpool.

This is due to a large build-up of sand at Ryde which is affecting the surrounding areas such as the harbour beach, Eastern Gardens and the local highway.

Rowland: Sand is covering the sea wall path
Colin Rowland, council director of Neighbourhoods, said,

“We have not been able to clear the sand as regularly as we normally would due to lockdown restrictions. However, the sand levels are now quite high at Ryde and sand is covering the sea wall path so a big sand clear-up will take place whilst the beach remains relatively quiet.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience caused and thank the public for their co-operation in avoiding the areas we are working to clear, for their own safety. We look forward to welcoming visitors and residents alike, once this popular area is again beach ready in advance of the summer season.”

The compound for the work has already been set up by the contractors and the clear up work will involve large plant machinery such as diggers and dumpers.

The work is scheduled to take up to ten days.

News shared by Isle of Wight council press office, in their own words. Ed

Image: Utsman Media under CC BY 2.0

Thursday, 15th April, 2021 2:08pm

By

2 Comments on "Large build up of sand on popular beach to be cleared next week"

Tamara
What are they going to do with the sand they are removing? If there’s a big build-up of sand in one place along the coast, there will be a depletion elsewhere. Sometimes, one end of a beach will be temporarily high and the opposite end low. This can be caused by a significant change in wind direction for some days. When the wind direction swings back again,… Read more »
15, April 2021 3:31 pm
Rhos yr Alarch

I’m lost….I thought the problem was that the sand had vanished from this particular stretch…?

15, April 2021 2:41 pm
