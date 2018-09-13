Last chance to grab your tickets for Nate Najar Trio gig this Friday

Don’t miss this outstanding American guitar virtuoso at Quay Arts this Friday night. The Nate Najar Trio will be performing their unique take on an eclectic variety of pop, jazz and classical songs.

Nate-Najar-Paris-2-photo-by-Amber-Abbott

World-class jazz artist, Nate Najar, returns to Quay Arts with his Trio later on Friday night (14th).

Book your tickets now

Nate will be playing tracks from his latest album, Under Paris Skies, before heading for a gig in Paris itself on the following Monday.

The album has been released on Woodward Avenue Records and is described as a warm, soulful, multi-faceted recording reflecting Nate’s enduring love for the City of Lights.

Where and when
You can experience Nate’s unique take on an eclectic variety of pop, jazz and Nate-Najar-1-by-Jamie-Inman 230classical songs on Friday 14th September.

He’ll be crossing the Solent and heading to Quay Arts in Newport with Calum Gourlay on bass and Matt Home on drums.

Book now
It’s not too late to grab your tickets for this Island performance. Tickets are priced at £12.50 and can be booked online through the Quay Arts Website or by calling 01983 822490.

Why not make an evening of it and dine beforehand at the Quay. The evening menu will be available from 5.30pm.

Image: © Amber Abbott

