Last chance to see this great exhibition from a trio of relief printmakers

Don’t miss the last chance to see WHAT A RELIEF, an exhibition in the Clayden Gallery at Quay Arts, Newport that brings together three local artists with a shared love of relief printmaking.

The selected works showcase Caroline Knox, Katie Stone and Jill Roe’s individual style and distinctive approach to similar themes, drawing inspiration from the natural world and diverse environments found here on the Isle of Wight.

What is Relief Printmaking?

Relief Printmaking is the process of creating an original artwork using a carved surface to transfer ink onto paper. The lino blocks used to create the displayed work have been carved and printed by hand.

The composition, scale, use of colour and style of mark making have been carefully thought through to produce the final prints.

Head to the Clayden Gallery, Quay Arts, Little London, Newport between 10am – 4pm Monday-Sunday.

For more details see the Quay Arts Website.

Image: © Katie Stone KJS Doodle Prints