Late night and early morning curfew on floating bridge

Following OnTheWight’s report last week about noise levels of the Cowes floating bridge being above acceptable WHO levels, a late night/early morning curfew has now been introduced.

The Isle of Wight council posted news of the floating bridge curfew to their Facebook page late on Friday afternoon.

They said,

From Friday (21 July 2017) a passenger only service will operate from 10.30pm (until the end of timetabled service) each night, and before 7am each morning. This is while further work is undertaken to investigate noise complaints and identify any remedial works required to minimise this.

Long-running complaints

As was pointed out by one of the residents in the comments on the council’s Facebook page, this situation has been on-going for months.

Jeremy Pocock explained that complaints about the noise levels were made when the bridge was first put into service and numerous requests for an officer from the Environmental Health department to visit were made.

Health concerns

The curfew has been welcomed by residents, particularly Mairi Lipington who had explained to OnTheWight how the noise levels have impacted her health – leading to her

neurologist advising it was no healthy for her to continue living next to the floating bridge.

Image: © With kind permission of Allan Marsh

Location map

View the location of this story.