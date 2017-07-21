View from Mairi’s lounge when the floating bridge comes in

As reported earlier this week, residents living next to the Cowes floating bridge have recently been informed that the bridge noise levels are ‘well above World Health Organisation guidelines’.

One resident on the Cowes side of the bridge has shared with OnTheWight her story of how the new floating bridge has severely impacted her health and how they have resulted in a lack of sleep, directly leading to an increase in Epileptic seizures.

Health warning from Neurologist

Mairi Lipington got in touch with the Isle of Wight council last week after being woken at 4:30am and experiencing a seizure from the disturbance. She told OnTheWight the noise came from the prow just dropping suddenly.

As we now know from the Environmental Health (EH) inspector’s report, the noise of the prow impacting the slipway from the bedroom window is an incredible 78.4dB – well above the 45dB that WHO say is acceptable.

Mairi told OnTheWight there was genuine surprise and concern at the noise witnessed by Environmental Health officer when he took the readings from her property at peak time and late at night.

Floors and windows vibrate

The recent 4.30am wake up call was particularly frustrating for Mairi as there were no passengers until an hour later, and she’d been unable to sleep previous night until the service ended because the prow of the bridge had been lowered as it approached the slipway and scraped along slipway until into position.

“This is not a light noise at 12am. Floors and windows vibrate. Not only that, but also the noise from the gates being opened and just left to swing wide open making a smashing sound.”

Gate noise was measured by EH officers at 30dB above the WHO guideline level.

Sleep helps manage seizures

As anyone who has had contact with someone with Epilepsy knows, sleep is an important factor in managing this serious condition.

Mairi explained,

“I am an epileptic and sleep is a key part of my management of seizures. I would not have been able to live happily and healthily at the property for all of 2016 if I had experienced such sleep disturbance.”

She does go on to say that EH officers “have been great and have totally understood the situation”.

Neurologist: Not healthy to stay

Mairi’s neurologist has this week advised her that it’s not healthy anymore for her to stay if the schedule of floating bridge continues 5am to 12:30am.

Recovering today from another seizure, Mairi says,

“I didn’t come round until 12pm. Still slow and will need to sleep the day off. “The floating bridge is much louder since returning into action [on Wednesday night]. “The last two evenings Bell Cottage residents have experienced reduced sleep.”

Despite writing to the council last week about how the noise is impacting her health, Mairi said she’s not yet received a reply from the IWC.

Forced to find new home

This problem has not just been since the new floating bridge came into service. It’s been going on since the slipway works took place earlier in the year.

Mairi said the concrete slipway being broken up was so disruptive that wine glasses fell from surfaces in the kitchen and cracks appeared in the walls.

“The council offered me hotels, but only after I complained. “However, they said I would have to pay ahead and they repay me at the end of each month which I just couldn’t afford.”

She finished by saying,

“It’s just no longer safe for me to live alone. I’m looking at a new place to rent Sunday.”

