Late night collision leads to serious injuries for driver and passenger

Police are appealing for witnesses following a single-vehicle collision on Hale Common, Arreton at 10.20pm on Saturday 20th February.

A silver Ford Ka lost control on a downhill sweeping left hand bend and collided with a tree.

The driver of the vehicle, a man in his 20s, sustained serious, but not life threatening, head injuries and was taken to St Mary’s Hospital.

Passenger taken to Southampton

A passenger in the vehicle, a woman in her 30s, was taken to Southampton General Hospital with serious, but not life threatening, pelvis and spinal injuries.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Get in touch

We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen anything.

Perhaps you saw the vehicle in the moments leading to the collision or you have dash-cam footage?

Anyone with information can make contact by calling 101 quoting 44210064737.

News shared by Hampshire Constabulary, in their own words. Ed

Image: West Midlands Police under CC BY 2.0