Latest comic in Commando series set on the Isle of Wight

You can meet the writer this Saturday from midday at Heroes Comic Shop in Newport when he’ll be signing copies of Radar Raiders.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

a page from radar raiders

Isle of Wight-based pop culture journalist,  Russell Sheath, has just released his latest comic and will be signing copies later this week.

The story is called Radar Raiders and it appears in the front cover of commando comiclong running comic book series Commando.

The story is set on the Island during WWII and is about a daring raid on the Radar Station in St Lawrence.

Russell tells OnTheWight,

“The story is inspired by my own boyhood adventures playing in the downs around Wroxall and Ventnor, which have a rich wartime heritage.

“It’s also influenced by my own experience as a regular and reserve soldier.”

Get your copy
To celebrate the comic’s release Russell will be signing copies at Heroes Comic Shop on Scarrots Lane in Newport on Saturday 17th August from midday.

Russell tells OnTheWight there’ll be a free print of the cover art for the first 40 customers.

Community-spirited
You might remembers Russell’s name from a new item earlier in the year, when he donated 50 graphic novels to Cowes Enterprise College.

A page from the comic

Monday, 12th August, 2019 8:46am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2n7j

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Art, Isle of Wight News, Newport, The Arts

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*