Latest comic in Commando series set on the Isle of Wight

Isle of Wight-based pop culture journalist, Russell Sheath, has just released his latest comic and will be signing copies later this week.

The story is called Radar Raiders and it appears in the long running comic book series Commando.

The story is set on the Island during WWII and is about a daring raid on the Radar Station in St Lawrence.

Russell tells OnTheWight,

“The story is inspired by my own boyhood adventures playing in the downs around Wroxall and Ventnor, which have a rich wartime heritage. “It’s also influenced by my own experience as a regular and reserve soldier.”

Get your copy

To celebrate the comic’s release Russell will be signing copies at Heroes Comic Shop on Scarrots Lane in Newport on Saturday 17th August from midday.

Russell tells OnTheWight there’ll be a free print of the cover art for the first 40 customers.

Community-spirited

You might remembers Russell’s name from a new item earlier in the year, when he donated 50 graphic novels to Cowes Enterprise College.