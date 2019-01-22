Library of unique graphic novels donated to Cowes Enterprise College

Yasmin shares this latest news on behalf of Cowes Enterprise College. Ed

Cowes Enterprise College welcomed a visit from comic store Heroes on Monday 21st January, as they presented the donation of 50 graphic novels in a special assembly for Year 7s.

Russell Sheath, an Island-based pop culture journalist, invited a number of comic book publishers from the industry to join the initiative, who donated 38 books. That number was soon generously topped up by Heroes to make approximately 50 graphic novels in total.

Rob Mead, the managing director of the Isle of Wight’s biggest pop culture, comics and collectibles store went along to the college, which is sponsored by Ormiston Academies Trust (OAT), to show support for the students with the donation.

A source of inspiration

Those involved have stressed the importance of graphic novels in engaging learning in literacy, as well as proving as a source of inspiration for aspiring artists, English students, budding writers of all genres and fans of creative fiction.

The academy now hopes to use the gift to create a stand-alone graphic novel library for its students to enjoy. Heroes have agreed to continue to add new books to the library to ensure it only continues to grow in its influence.

Principal: Hugely generous donation

Rachel Kitley, Principal at Cowes Enterprise College, said: