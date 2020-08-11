Latest Isle of Wight Coronavirus figures: 11th August 2020

There have been two new deaths due to Coronavirus (Covid-19) recorded on the Isle of Wight.

The deaths were registered in Isle of Wight care homes in the week up to 31st July 2020.

This brings the total number of deaths on the Isle of Wight where Covid-19 is named on the death certificate to 85.

The figure is made up of 39 deaths in hospital, three deaths at home, one at the hospice and 42 deaths in care homes.

Confirmed Covid-19 cases

There has also been a slight increase in the number of confirmed cases on the Isle of Wight from 423 to 425 – making the rate per 100,000 of population 299.8.

Our thoughts are with all those who have lost loved ones and with the care and NHS staff who have worked so hard to help save lives.

