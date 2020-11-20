Latest Isle of Wight Covid-19 hospital admissions and positive tests with age breakdown

Latest figures from NHS England show that St Mary’s Hospital in Newport saw 16 admissions of patients testing positive for Covid-19 between 9th and 15th November.

For comparison, between 2nd November and 8th November, the reported number of admissions to hospital and diagnoses in hospital totaled 12.

As of 17th November there were three mechanical ventilation beds being occupied by patients who have tested positive for Covid-19.

Positive tests

As of 5.30pm on Friday 20th November, the cumulative total of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 on the Isle of Wight was 897, a rate per 100,000 population of 636.17.

That’s an increase of 15 in the last 24 hours.

There were 94 positive tests in the last seven days – a rate per 100,000 population of 66.67.

Age breakdowns

The table below shows the breakdown in five-year age groups of the nuber of positive Covid-19 tests between 6th-12th and 13th-19th November 2020.

Age Range 6-12 Nov 13-19 Nov Difference 0_4 3 2 -1 5_9 1 6 5 10_14 2 4 2 15_19 6 -4 -10 20_24 13 2 -11 25_29 7 7 0 30_34 11 4 -7 35_39 5 2 -3 40_44 11 13 2 45_49 4 6 2 50_54 6 13 7 55_59 6 6 0 60_64 6 6 0 65_69 6 9 3 70_74 10 7 -3 75_79 9 3 -6 80_84 0 3 3 85_89 1 0 -1 90 1 0 -1 overall 109 89 -20 unassigned 0 0 0 60 33 28 -5 0_59 75 61 -14

