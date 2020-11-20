Latest Isle of Wight Covid-19 hospital admissions and positive tests with age breakdown

See the Isle of Wight breakdown of age groups for those who have tested positive for Coronavirus (Covid-19), as well as the number of hospital admissions

c19 swab testing

Latest figures from NHS England show that St Mary’s Hospital in Newport saw 16 admissions of patients testing positive for Covid-19 between 9th and 15th November.

For comparison, between 2nd November and 8th November, the reported number of admissions to hospital and diagnoses in hospital totaled 12.

As of 17th November there were three mechanical ventilation beds being occupied by patients who have tested positive for Covid-19.

Positive tests
As of 5.30pm on Friday 20th November, the cumulative total of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 on the Isle of Wight was 897, a rate per 100,000 population of 636.17.

That’s an increase of 15 in the last 24 hours.

There were 94 positive tests in the last seven days – a rate per 100,000 population of 66.67.

Age breakdowns
The table below shows the breakdown in five-year age groups of the nuber of positive Covid-19 tests between 6th-12th and 13th-19th November 2020.

Age Range6-12 Nov13-19 NovDifference
0_432-1
5_9165
10_14242
15_196-4-10
20_24132-11
25_29770
30_34114-7
35_3952-3
40_4411132
45_49462
50_546137
55_59660
60_64660
65_69693
70_74107-3
75_7993-6
80_84033
85_8910-1
9010-1
overall10989-20
unassigned000
603328-5
0_597561-14

Image: thenationalguard under CC BY 2.0

