Latest Red Funnel ferry offer booklets missing required booking codes

Red Funnel have formed the habit of sending booklets of offer codes to households on the Isle of Wight, delivered by Royal Mail.

Very welcome they are too, enabling Islanders to make trips on the ferry at prices lower that usual rates.

Well the latest batch of them have been landing on door mats around the Island this week, but with some at least, there’s a problem.

The leaflets look quite normal at first glance with their big, bright and bold colours. Only on closer inspection does it become clear that the all-important codes that you need to use when placing your order for a cross-Solent trip are missing – at least from some of them.

Looking a quick cross-section, it appears that different people have booklets with different codes missing from different pages.

Red Funnel claim that there’s been a printing issue with a small batch.

OnTheWight has been in touch with the marketing head honcho at Red Funnel to find out more details, but as yet, they haven’t responded.