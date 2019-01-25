Law Centre: Council put tender process for services on hold

The Isle of Wight council have announced they have put on hold the tendering process for commissioning of services that has had such a huge impact on the future of the Isle of Wight Law Centre.

At last week’s full council meeting a petition of over 3,000 signatures was presented by Colleen Brannon calling for the council to review their approach to the tendering process.

Cut in funding would cost the council

The Law Centre say the £70,000 loss of funding from the Isle of Wight council would mean a loss of jobs and could cost the IWC £1.5-£19m per year.

It was also pointed out by Cllr Geoff Brodie during the full council debate that the Law Centre would not be in a position to bid for the work as they don’t provide all the services listed.

Tendering process on hold

Today (Friday) a spokesperson for the council announced,

“The tendering process for the commissioning of information, advice and guidance provision has been paused to enable a review to be carried out. “The move follows last week’s Full Council meeting, when a petition was presented in relation to the funding for the Isle of Wight Law Centre. “The Cabinet will now review the commissioning process and a report will be considered at its meeting on 14 February.”

