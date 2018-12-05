Le Tour de Wight: Get taken on an illustrated tour of the Island in traditional music

As part of Carisbrooke Castle Museum’s Winter programme of Museum Insights up next will be Le Tour de Wight: An illustrated tour of the Island in traditional music (c.1800- 1970).

With Christmas approaching, Justin Smith and Virgil Philpott (aka ‘The Dollymopps’) introduce us to some of the most interesting characters they have encountered during a decade of researching the Island’s musical traditions.

Where and when

The event takes place on Tuesday 18th December between 2-4pm at Carisbrooke Castle Museum.

Tickets are £8 which include tea, coffee and biscuits.

Booking is essential. To book your tickets follow the link to EventBrite or call 523112 or e-mail

info@carisbrookecastlemuseum.org.uk

All money raised helps support the work of Carisbrooke Castle Museum (Registered Charity No: 310002).