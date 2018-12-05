Le Tour de Wight: Get taken on an illustrated tour of the Island in traditional music

The Dollymops will take you on a journey to meet some of the most interesting characters they’ve encountered during a decade of researching the Island’s musical traditions. Booking essential.

Le Tour de Wight

As part of Carisbrooke Castle Museum’s Winter programme of Museum Insights up next will be Le Tour de Wight: An illustrated tour of the Island in traditional music (c.1800- 1970).

With Christmas approaching, Justin Smith and Virgil Philpott (aka ‘The Dollymopps’) introduce us to some of the most interesting characters they have encountered during a decade of researching the Island’s musical traditions.

Where and when
The event takes place on Tuesday 18th December between 2-4pm at Carisbrooke Castle Museum.

Tickets are £8 which include tea, coffee and biscuits.

Booking is essential. To book your tickets follow the link to EventBrite or call 523112 or e-mail
info@carisbrookecastlemuseum.org.uk

All money raised helps support the work of Carisbrooke Castle Museum (Registered Charity No: 310002).

Wednesday, 5th December, 2018 5:57pm

