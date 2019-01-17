Leader of council’s confused response to question on carbon neutrality commitment

A question to the leader of the Isle of Wight council last night about carbon neutrality left onlookers baffled.

Cllr Michael Lilley asked the Leader of the Isle of Wight council, Cllr Dave Stewart,

“Is the Isle of Wight council looking at the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) October 2018 report and is the council going to abide by the carbon emission parameters and the council to be carbon neutral by 2030?”

Not only did Cllr Stewart’s reply not answer the question, but he responded by talking about a completely different subject – the council’s policy on the Southampton clean air zone and its affect on Island tourism.

Onlookers were left wondering whether Cllr Stewart, the leader of the Isle of Wight Conservative councillors, understood the question or knew anything about the IPCC report.

Rise of the Extinction Rebellion

The October report by the IPCC is one of the factors driving the rise of the Extinction Rebellion movement across the globe, which on Saturday saw 200 Islanders march through the Newport calling on the Isle of Wight council to join other councils around the country and globe to declare a ‘Climate Emergency’.

As reported on Monday, a letter was delivered to the leader of the council about this very subject (see below).

More information about the IPCC October 2018 Report can be found on several sites on the Internet including the the esteemed science journal, Nature.

The Letter

XRIW say that to date twelve councils around the UK have declared a ‘Climate Emergency’ and their hope is that the IWC will be added to this list in the near future.

Click on the full screen icon (bottom left) to see larger version.





Image: © With kind permission of Allan Marsh