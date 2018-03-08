Learn how to craft compelling stories to improve online conversions

Callum shares news of this upcoming event. Ed

After the success of November’s skill exchange, the event returns with an all new line-up of digital talent.

Join us on Thursday 29 March at No64 in Ryde from 6.30pm as two specialists take to the floor to talk about paid advertising on social media and copywriting techniques for Websites.

All things digital

This month’s event sees two marketeers talk all things digital.

Mila Lakubenko, Digital Manager at Datum Electronics, works across the business focusing on digital strategy. Her experience in business to business marketing includes the use of LinkedIn and Facebook as platforms to generate leads. Mila will talk about her experience with each one as she looks at ways to improve conversions.

Tom Pritchard, founder and lead copywriter at Teepee is based in Ventnor but works with clients including Vodafone, Norton and many others. He mixes his copywriting know-how and creative flair to engage with audiences on advertising campaigns. His experience working client and agency side as a copy lead will lend itself well to audiences at this month’s exchange. Get the inside track on top techniques to enhance your website copy. From headlines, layouts and calls to action to tone of voice – get the basics right first time.

Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions after the exchange and network with others.

Register for your place now

Callum Murphy, event organiser at Desk Digital, said

“After our last event, people asked for more opportunities to network and workshops covering social media. So far, we’ve been able to showcase amazing Island talent and foster new collaborations. “This quarter’s line-up is designed to help businesses craft compelling stories that will improve conversions online through copywriting and paid advertising.”

The event has a limited capacity of 20 people. Please register online at www.skill-exchange.co.uk/the-skill-exchange to reserve your place for free at No64.

