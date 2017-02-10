Learn more about artist Laura Knight: From Newlyn to Nuremburg

Laura Knight’s painting from the Nuremberg Trials of Goring, Hess and Speer floating above a landscape of urban desolation is recognised as one of the most powerful depictions of war ever produced. Find out more about her life at this Vectis DFAS Lecture on 16th February.

Ruby_Loftus: Laura Knight

From her impoverished middle-class background and limited training in Nottingham, that left her ignorant of developments in contemporary art, Laura Knight progressed to become one of the country’s best-known artists and the first female Royal Academician since the 18th century.

Her joie de vivre surfaces in her art, which encompasses sunny beach scenes in Cornwall, portraits of friends and, like many painters of her generation including Picasso and Matisse, the wild glamour of the ballet and theatre.

Nuremburg Nazi trial
During WWII she received several official commissions to paint portraits of men and women who had demonstrated exceptional courage in the face of the enemy.

At nearly 70 she was asked to travel to Nuremburg to paint the historic trial at which Nazi leaders were to answer for their war crimes.

A vivid nightmare
Deeply disturbed by what she heard at the testimony she painted a group of prisoners that included Goring, Hess and Speer floating above a landscape of urban desolation, like a vivid nightmare.

Although the painting was coolly received at the time it has since been recognised as one of the most powerful depictions of war ever produced.

Knight had proved that there was no limit to the subjects that women artists could tackle.

Where and when
The free lecture takes place at Quay Arts on Thursday 16th February from 8pm.

Quay Arts is open from 6.30pm – Light suppers and bar available.

Visitors welcome £8 entry.

For more information about the Vectis Decorative & Fine Arts Society visit the Website

