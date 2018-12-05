Legal papers filed with High Court re Bembridge PC and 5/7 High Street sale

The long-running dispute that’s been engulfing Bembridge for the last couple of years has now reached its next level of seriousness – the sale of 5/7 High Street.

One of the tenants of 5/7 High Street, Peter Burke, who has an office in the building, has had his solicitor file papers with the High Court, applying for permission for a Judicial Review into the council’s conduct with regard to the sale of the building.

Next stage

Mr Burke has already sent Bembridge PC (BPC) a Letter Before Action, but not being satisfied with the BPC’s lawyers’ response, has elevated it to the next stage. He told OnTheWight:

“My lawyers are still awaiting documents from BPC that were requested as part of that letter but have not yet been provided.”

BPC has 21 days to say if it will defend the action.

OnTheWight has contacted BPC, but has yet to receive a reply. When we do, we’ll update this story.

Image: © Google Maps/Streetview