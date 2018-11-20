Let it Beatle – Isle of Wight musician lands role in West End Beatles production

Congratulations are in order for Isle of Wight musician, Ric Stanbridge, who has just managed to land himself the understudy role in the West End production of ‘Let It Be’, currently on tour in Europe.

A strong advocate for the Isle of Wight music scene and well-known on the Island for bands such as The Chancers, The Soul Lounge (Regular Cowes Week headliners) his own part-time Beatle band ‘The Apple Beatles’, Derek Sandy & The Reggae Source and as a solo performer, Ric has already completed his first shows in Basel and Zurich.

He said,

“The show is a top level West End production and it’s an absolute thrill to be in one of the best Beatles productions in the world. “I never dreamed the opportunity would come my way. I am excited to learn lots from the talented cast and take the role to a higher level.”

Rich musical career

Back in 2016 Ric started working on cruise ship as a Beatle in 2016 for the Norwegian Cruise Line with an Endorsed built “Cavern Club’ onboard the Norwegian Epic which holds 6,000 people.

He has also supported Paul McCartney at the 2010 Isle of Wight Festival with his tribute band on the Hipshaker stage. Other highlights include singing at Terry Callier’s tribute concert in London at Islington Assembly Hall, supporting Roy Ayers when he was a stage manager at Ryde Theatre and supporting The Bees and Level 42 at Northwood House.

Ric also has a studio on the Island (4sitestudios) which has recorded albums and songs from The Chancers, The Ohmz, Cat Skellington, Levi Collins (Gang Green) and Derek Sandy.

Jude Law a lucky omen?

Ric says,

“I was first asked to audition for the job in 2016 as I was on the radar when I was selected for the cruise ship. “That day I met Jude Law on the catamaran (he’d just been to a presentation for Anthony Minghella). We briefly spoke and I asked if he was named after the famous Beatle song. “I said I’d get him a ticket if I got the gig. It seemed like a lucky omen at the time though I didn’t get the role then, as my piano skills and experience were not quite up to scratch. I carried on with the role on the cruise ship and was then asked in September after an online audition if I’d like to to join the team much to my excitement.”

A dream come true

Performing as Paul McCartney around the world, Ric said,