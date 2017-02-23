Let’s give Mary Ellis, former WWII pilot, Freedom of the Wight: Sign the petition

We all remember the love that went out to Mary Ellis, Isle of Wight’s inspirational former WWII pilot, when she turned 100. She gave so much – Now there’s something we can all do for her: Sign this petition to have her honoured with the Freedom of the Island.

Go directly to add to the reader's comment ↓

mary ellis

Former WWII pilot, Mary Ellis, celebrated her 100th birthday at the beginning of the month. After a surprise party was held for Mary, news of her celebrations spread across the region on news sites, radio and local TV.

One of the few female pilots during the second world war, Mary achieved an impressive record of aircraft flown, over 1,000, including over 400 Spitfires and Seafires.

Should be honoured
Our story about Mary reached over 35,000 people on Facebook alone and over 1,000 people reacted, with many saying said she should be honoured for her service not just to the Solent area, but also the country.

It was suggested by Anne Grant of the brilliant Solentaviatrix Website (Solentaviatrix is a Website dedicated to Women Pilots of the Solent – it’s a fascinating read and well worth following) that Mary be given the Freedom of the Isle of Wight.

Freedom of the Isle of Wight
OnTheWight agrees this is a great cause and well worth pursuing, so have created an online petition with Change.org which we’ll present to the Chairman of the Isle of Wight council.

If you’re one of those who believe that Mary Ellis should be honoured, please pop over to the petition site and add your signature.

It only needs 2,500 signatures to be debated by the Isle of Wight Full Council.

Sign the petition here

Here’s Mary up in the air just months ago, when she took control of a Spitfire.

Image: © Thanks to Cam-ARA for use of their image of Mary

Thursday, 23rd February, 2017 6:51pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2f2v

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News

Print Friendly

.

1 Comment

  1. yjc


    23.Feb.2017 6:58pm

    If she hasn’t one already Mary Ellis deserves the highest honour possible. Obe, Mbe, Cbe, Dame. Something!

    Offensive comment?
    Reply

Add comment

Login to your account.
If you do not have an account, reserve your own name and receive exclusive special offers - just sign up for an On The Wight account

.

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*