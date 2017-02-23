Let’s give Mary Ellis, former WWII pilot, Freedom of the Wight: Sign the petition

Former WWII pilot, Mary Ellis, celebrated her 100th birthday at the beginning of the month. After a surprise party was held for Mary, news of her celebrations spread across the region on news sites, radio and local TV.

One of the few female pilots during the second world war, Mary achieved an impressive record of aircraft flown, over 1,000, including over 400 Spitfires and Seafires.

Should be honoured

Our story about Mary reached over 35,000 people on Facebook alone and over 1,000 people reacted, with many saying said she should be honoured for her service not just to the Solent area, but also the country.

It was suggested by Anne Grant of the brilliant Solentaviatrix Website (Solentaviatrix is a Website dedicated to Women Pilots of the Solent – it’s a fascinating read and well worth following) that Mary be given the Freedom of the Isle of Wight.

Freedom of the Isle of Wight

OnTheWight agrees this is a great cause and well worth pursuing, so have created an online petition with Change.org which we’ll present to the Chairman of the Isle of Wight council.

If you’re one of those who believe that Mary Ellis should be honoured, please pop over to the petition site and add your signature.

It only needs 2,500 signatures to be debated by the Isle of Wight Full Council.

Here’s Mary up in the air just months ago, when she took control of a Spitfire.

Image: © Thanks to Cam-ARA for use of their image of Mary