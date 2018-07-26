Who was Mary Ellis? WW2 Spitfire pilot (Video)

The sad news that 101 year old former WW2 spitfire pilot, Mary Ellis had passed away broke in the early hours of today (Thursday).

Who is Mary Ellis?

Mary Ellis was one of the world’s last surviving known female members of the Second World War’s Air Transport Auxiliary.

The 101-year-old delivered around 1,000 aircraft on her own during WW2 – including Spitfires and Wellington Bombers – to the RAF equipped with only a compass, stopwatch and map to find the airfields.

WW2 Spitfire pilot bravery

Her dangerous work was vital to the war effort as she made sure squadrons were kept replenished with aircraft in the fight against Nazi Germany and she and her female colleagues were trailblazers for today’s generation of women RAF pilots.

Europe’s first female air commandant

After the war, Mary went on to become Europe’s first female air commandant.

She managed the airport at Sandown on the Isle of Wight for 20 years, during which time she inspired women to learn to fly at the Isle of Wight Aero Club, which she founded.

Freedom of the Isle of Wight

In January 2018, following a long-campaign led by OnTheWight and Anne Grant from Solentaviatrix Website, was awarded the Freedom of the Isle of Wight.

Watch Mary’s receive the award and give a short speech in the video below:



Spitfire: Mary in feature film

Mary Ellis stars in the latest feature film, Spitfire, which was shown at Cineworld in Newport on 17th July this year.

Our thoughts got out to Mary’s family, friends and all who knew her. Her legacy will live on in her memory.

Image: © Graham Reading Photography