Letter: A lot of upset and worry coming over new ferry rules for Islanders returning from Spain

This from Pam Broadhead which has been written in response to the new rules for ferry passengers returning from Spain. Ed

Why are people from Leicester and other locations that go into lockdown not being included in Wightlink and Red Funnel’s new rules about travelling if returning from Spain?

How are people to get back to the Island if they either have not known about this new rule and turn up expecting to get on as a foot passenger or they have their flight delayed?

What are passengers supposed to do?

Do they go away for the 48 hours until they can arrange transport?

Are there going to be special rates for these people or is it the same ripoff prices as anyone else?

Why can’t the ferry companies just segregate them into a special area?

A lot of upset and worry coming

I can see a lot of upset and worry coming, not to mention the extra expense.

We should remember that the travellers went to Spain when there were no restrictions.

