Isle of Wight ferry passenger instructions for residents returning from Spain

Isle of Wight ferry operators Red Funnel, Wightlink and Hovertravel have jointly issued instructions to Islanders returning from Spain, following the Government’s requirement to isolate for 14 days.

Returning quarantining persons must travel by car and notify the relevant cross-Solent operator 48 hours ahead of travel that they need to stay in car due to quarantining.

The operator will then make arrangements for them to remain in their vehicle, but may have to adjust their sailing time to make this possible depending on other traffic being carried on the car deck.

Foot passengers will need to make other arrangements

Quarantining persons who travelled out as foot passengers are asked not to use any of the three cross-Solent operators by foot in line with government guidance on them avoiding public transport.

They will need to make arrangements to travel by car with family or friends or taxi in a Covid safe way.

You may be carrying the virus without showing any symptoms

Councillor Dave Stewart, leader of the Isle of Wight Council said:

“Here on the Island everyone has worked hard to keep the number of Covid-19 cases as low as possible. “Coronavirus regulations mean that you must self-isolate for 14 days if you arrive in the UK from a country outside the common travel area and this now includes Spain. “You may be carrying the virus without showing any symptoms. I would ask you to please respect the safety of our Island community and to self-isolate for 14 days from your arrival.”

More info

Find out more about Travel Corridors and Covid-19 advice from the council’s Website.

News shared by Isle of Wight council press office, Ed

Image: elitatt under CC BY 2.0