Letter: Alarm at Conservative MP defending redesign of Isle of Wight health service

We always welcome a Letter to the Editor to share with our readers – unsurprisingly they don’t always reflect the views of this publication. If you have something you’d like to share, get in touch and of course, your considered comments are welcome below. This from Isle of Wight Green Party leader, Vix Lowthion. Ed

I viewed with some alarm the recent vlog by our MP Bob Seely (see below), defending the cuts in hospital provision in our one hospital on the Isle of Wight.

Bob claims that ‘health experts’ have identified that Option 4 of the Acute Services Redesign (read in full below) will improve healthcare on the Island, with 500 fewer trips to the mainland every year.

I welcome the greater use of technology to reduce unnecessary transport for routine appointments, and am pleased to see our Solent Hospitals working in an alliance to increase access to specialists.

Reduction in services of 50% in some of departments

However I question whether Mr Seely’s full support for a reduction in services of 50% in some of our hospital’s departments is in the best interests of our Island community.

There is absolutely no guarantee that this redesign will reduce necessary travel for Islanders. The report he refers to very clearly indicates that 4,779 extra journeys will be needed to be taken each year.

Click on image to see larger version



The figure only comes down when hoped for ‘repatriation opportunities’ are taken into account (5,297). These ‘opportunities’ will not come from the NHS – the plan is for elective surgery to be delivered by new private healthcare providers on the Island, funded by NHS funds.

Marketisation and privatisation of NHS

Bob Seely fully supports the Services redesign because it will open up the Island to further marketisation and privatisation of our NHS.

It has been the Conservative government’s plan for years to reduce our NHS to little more than a label for private companies.

Conservative MP will defend government’s policies

I have spoken up with these concerns before. By electing a Conservative MP for the Isle of Wight, we have chosen someone who is foremost here to impose and defend the government’s policies – not to fiercely argue the needs of vulnerable Islanders against these deeply harmful initiatives.

I urge every Islander to read the document themselves, and vocalise their concerns very loudly before the final decision is made by NHS England within the next six months.

Vix Lowthion, IW Green Party





Image: leecullivan under CC BY 2.0