Letter: Brexit is bad for your health, wealth and a tolerant society, says IW LibDem leader

Speaking from a position of knowledge, Nick Stuart says there’s no chance of creating new trade deals around the world that will even begin to replace the damage of Brexit.

nick stuart lib dem

This letter from Leader of the Isle of Wight Liberal Democrats Nick Stuart. Ed

This letter from Leader of the Isle of Wight Liberal Democrats Nick Stuart. Ed

Our MP, Robert Seely’s stance on No Deal Brexit is a solid political decision, slavishly following the party line.

He recognises that a majority of Islanders voted for Brexit (62% of those who voted) after a lying crooked Leave campaign and calculates accordingly.

Evidence of major economic damage
In spite of the evidence of major economic damage to our businesses and tax base, the isolation of our science base, the evisceration of the NHS and the threat to our environment.

In spite of the many cross-party Islanders taking part in the million-strong march in London for Europe for a final third vote on Europe.

Emotional baggage fueled by tabloid campaign
Britain’s links with Europe are surrounded by emotional baggage fueled by a tabloid campaign over decades, highlighting problems in Europe without recognising any benefits.

Is it any wonder that the public, focused on day-to-day struggles, know little of the massive advantages of the largest common market in the world for industry, jobs, environmental protection and safety.

Trade deals and safety tests
One example is the cross-Europe push for standard safety tests on cars and pollution that have helped the UK build one of the strongest car industries in the world.

But it’s OK for Bob to vote for a no deal which will smash the Europe wide supply base and market. Oh and as an aside, I know from my previous role supporting UK trade there is no chance of creating new trade deals around the world that will even begin to replace the damage of Brexit.

Brexit bad for your health, wealth and a tolerant society
The Liberal Democrats have a proud role standing for fairness and the interests of the everyday Briton. We will carry on putting the evidence in front of the public as we watch our economy and society become poorer and meaner under a deaf PM and a lickspittle MP.

Your readers might like to remind our MP, very politely, that Brexit is bad for your health, wealth and a tolerant society!

Wednesday, 3rd April, 2019 10:08am

By

2 Comments on "Letter: Brexit is bad for your health, wealth and a tolerant society, says IW LibDem leader"

oldie
Disagree. Our MP has been voting to reflect the results of the Referendum which on the Island was 62% vote Leave the EU. Unfortunately we have a Remainer Prime Minister who was not a good negotiator. If when she triggered Article 50 she had said to the Eu leaders we’re coming out on World Trade /No Deal terms unless you can offer us something better they might… Read more »
3, April 2019 12:24 pm
davimel
‘The Liberal Democrats have a proud role standing for fairness and the interests of the everyday Briton’… Unless you fell for the University tuition fee fiasco of course… the Scandals and ignoring the DEMOCRATIC process don’t help much either, but if yet another remoaner says it.. it must be true.. Cos we is cleverer than you! Just another minor party trying to jump onto the ‘kick a… Read more »
3, April 2019 11:26 am
