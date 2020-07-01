Letter: Buy Isle of Wight produce and see what it would do for the local economy

This reader has a simple message – Buy Wight and help the economy grow

thank you for shopping local on blackboard

This letter from Keith Richard, Ventnor. Ed

Buy Isle of Wight produce.

If all Wightonians bought milk, bread, garlic, tomatoes, cheese, salad and anything else made here, think what it would do for the local economy and jobs.

Buy Wight!

Wednesday, 1st July, 2020 4:11pm

2 Comments

Eagle eye

Totally agree with buying locally produced products.

Is there a website somewhere showing what/where produce is available?

Are there any weekly markets back in Newport and Ryde?

Vote Up10Vote Down
1, July 2020 4:33 pm
Sally Perry

Haven’t heard from the weekly Farmers’ Market yet, but the AtoZtoMe Website (directory of companies who deliver) has quite a lot of info

Vote Up10Vote Down
1, July 2020 4:55 pm

