Letter: Buy Isle of Wight produce and see what it would do for the local economy

This letter from Keith Richard, Ventnor. Ed

Buy Isle of Wight produce.

If all Wightonians bought milk, bread, garlic, tomatoes, cheese, salad and anything else made here, think what it would do for the local economy and jobs.

Buy Wight!

Image: Tim Mossholder under CC BY 2.0