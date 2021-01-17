Letter: Call for Bob Seely to vote for Trade Deal amendment

OnTheWight always welcomes a Letter to the Editor to share with our readers – unsurprisingly they don’t always reflect the views of this publication. If you have something you’d like to share, get in touch and of course, your considered comments are welcome below.

This from Christine Lightbody. Ed

The dangers that a trade deal with the US could pose to our NHS or food standards are well known, but what many people do not realise is how little control our representatives in Parliament have over this sort of high risk deal.

As things stand, MPs are not even guaranteed a vote on trade deals.

The Trade Bill will be voted on in Parliament very soon, and has been amended to give Parliament a say on trade deals. Yet the Government wants to reverse this and at an earlier stage our MP, Bob Seely voted against this.

I hope that Bob Seely will vote for the amendment this time round. I do not want to see the spectacle of our representatives in Parliament voting to give themselves less power over things that matter to our lives.

Readers can find out more on the Global Justice Website.

