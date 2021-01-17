Letter: Call for Bob Seely to vote for Trade Deal amendment

The Trade Bill will be voted on in Parliament very soon, and has been amended to give Parliament a say on trade deals. This reader is hoping our MP will vote for the amendment and urges others to write to him

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Computer keyboard

OnTheWight always welcomes a Letter to the Editor to share with our readers – unsurprisingly they don’t always reflect the views of this publication. If you have something you’d like to share, get in touch and of course, your considered comments are welcome below.

This from Christine Lightbody. Ed

The dangers that a trade deal with the US could pose to our NHS or food standards are well known, but what many people do not realise is how little control our representatives in Parliament have over this sort of high risk deal.

As things stand, MPs are not even guaranteed a vote on trade deals. 

The Trade Bill will be voted on in Parliament very soon, and has been amended to give Parliament a say on trade deals. Yet the Government wants to reverse this and at an earlier stage our MP, Bob Seely voted against this. 

I hope that Bob Seely will vote for the amendment this time round. I do not want to see the spectacle of our representatives in Parliament voting to give themselves less power over things that matter to our lives. 

Readers can find out more on the Global Justice Website.

Image: Dries Augustyns under CC BY 2.0

Sunday, 17th January, 2021 5:23pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2oco

Filed under: Featured, Health, Island-wide, Letter to the Editor

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

What readers say

See latest comments ...

Isle of Wight Events

Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*