Letter: Clapping is not enough for our treasured institution, the NHS

This from Janet Welsh. Ed

Online celebrations have taken place over the weekend to celebrate the birthday of our precious NHS. But some of us wanted to brave the real world to express our gratitude, appreciation and also concern for this treasured institution.

We were delighted to come across a great crowd of bikers who had also taken the opportunity to wish the NHS a “happy birthday” with a ride out together.

Clapping is not enough

Many people have become increasingly aware of the importance of our health service, and how it is necessary to protect it in these uncertain times.

And that clapping is not enough.