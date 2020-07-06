Letter: Clapping is not enough for our treasured institution, the NHS

Janet and others braved the outside world to express their gratitude, appreciation and also concern for the National Health Service on its 72nd birthday

Thank you NHS boards outside the hospital

OnTheWight always welcomes a Letter to the Editor to share with our readers – unsurprisingly they don’t always reflect the views of this publication. If you have something you’d like to share, get in touch and of course, your considered comments are welcome below.

This from Janet Welsh. Ed

Online celebrations have taken place over the weekend to celebrate the birthday of our precious NHS. But some of us wanted to brave the real world to express our gratitude, appreciation and also concern for this treasured institution.

We were delighted to come across a great crowd of bikers who had also taken the opportunity to wish the NHS a “happy birthday” with a ride out together.

Clapping is not enough
Many people have become increasingly aware of the importance of our health service, and how it is necessary to protect it in these uncertain times.

And that clapping is not enough.

