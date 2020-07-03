Help make the ‘loudest clap ever’ on Sunday to celebrate 72 years of the NHS

This year to mark 72 years of the National Health Service the Island’s NHS want to say a special thank you to our Island community for the overwhelming support received over recent months.

There have been so many acts of kindness and offers of help from local businesses and Islanders; each and every one truly appreciated by everyone at IOW NHS Trust.

Generous donations and gifts have raised staff spirits and boosted morale no end and helped to ease the pressure at a difficult and challenging time for all.

Rainbow pictures have brought a smile to many faces and given hope and not forgetting the love and appreciation shown every Thursday evening for those working on the frontline.

Oldham: A chance for us to thank our community for their help

Maggie Oldham, Chief Executive said:

“Sunday marks the 72nd birthday of the National Health Service and we would like to take this opportunity to thank each and every member of the Trust team for going above and beyond in recent months to care for our patients, our community, as well as each other. “The 5th July this year, is a moment for everyone to reflect on everything our community has recently endured, stand in solidarity to mourn those who have been lost, and thank those who are risking so much to keep us safe. “This NHS birthday is also a chance for us to thank our community for their help – from the Island businesses who helped us set up our field hospitals, to the Isle of Wight Rifles and Scots Guards, to the volunteers and all of the key workers who have kept us going. We thank them all.”

The loudest clap ever

To say a collective thank you, at 5pm, you can join in a one-off clap – the loudest ever – to say thank-you to everyone who has helped us through the crisis so far.

Raise a glass, mug or cuppa to our friends, families, colleagues and neighbours.

