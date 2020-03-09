Letter: Considered vulnerable to Covid-19, but forced to work says 60+year-old pensionless pensioner

OnTheWight always welcomes a Letter to the Editor to share with our readers – unsurprisingly they don’t always reflect the views of this publication. If you have something you’d like to share, get in touch and of course, your considered comments are welcome below.

Cathy Elobeid shares a copy of an email she sent to the Isle of Wight MP, Bob Seely this morning Cathy said she was concerned that she didn’t receive the usual auto-reply, or a reply to an email sent on 22nd February. Ed

We are the over 60s pensionless pensioners. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has advised we are vulnerable for Coronavirus and have been advised to avoid crowds and public transport.

How are we supposed to be able to do this when we have to continue to work? Many of us work in a crowded environment, staying away from crowds is not an option.

Many care for elderly parents and grandchildren. Your government should be advising us, on how we are supposed to follow WHO guidelines.

We’d gladly stay at home and not risk infection and passing the virus on, but sadly as we have been denied our pensions for six years, this is just not possible.

We need to travel to work

How can we stay away from public transport when we need to travel to work?

People are being advised to work from home where they can, we can’t look after sick patients, the elderly, or serve customers at home!

Who pays the bills?

What are we to do about hospital appointments for some very debilitating medical conditions? If we’re sent into quarantine, who pays the bills?

Same question if we have to self-isolate?

Can’t claim sick pay

We don’t go to work we don’t get paid, we can’t claim SSP as we’re not yet sick. We can’t claim SSP unless we earn enough when we do get sick.

Many over 60s are caring for their elderly parents, going out to work we could be carriers, no matter how many times we wash our hands.

It is time the government gave assurances to the over 60s who appear to be in the vulnerable category as this virus strikes.

The virus is taking hold

I look forward to hearing your views on this matter with some urgency as the virus is taking hold, and your reply to my email on 22nd Feb.

I acknowledge your auto reply says your team reply in order of priority, however there are over 9,000 1950’s-born women on the Island, waiting to know what you have to say to us.