Letter: Did Bob Seely report Seaview barbecuers to Police for breaching lockdown rules?

This letter from a reader known to OnTheWight who wishes to remain anonymous. We posed the final question to Mr Seely just before publishing. We’ll add the response if there is one. Ed

Firstly, Bob Seely made his apologies early on Friday evening, but the cynic in me believes that this press was deliberately announced when we were all preparing for the weekend and he knew that it would disappear quickly.

Secondly, I notice that Bob Seely has not acknowledged that he has broken the law.

Thirdly and the most obvious question. If he attended the barbecue with multiple people there, who he knew was not at their primary location, has he reported the incident to the police? Surely that would be part of the MP’s code of conduct.

