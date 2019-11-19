Letter: Is Isle of Wight council killing Yarmouth’s community for cash?

We always welcome a Letter to the Editor to share with our readers – unsurprisingly they don’t always reflect the views of this publication. If you have something you’d like to share, get in touch and of course, your considered comments are welcome below.

This from Steve Cowley from Yarmouth. Ed

Parents and stakeholders of Yarmouth School, when consulted, said by 87% that they wanted to keep Yarmouth School in Yarmouth. Despite this, the Governors have now decided to go against parents’ wishes.

Do the parents’ views count for nothing?

71% of stakeholders didn’t want move

The IWC consultation results said that overall, 71% of the stakeholders in the West Wight, did not want this move. Yet IW Council is pushing ahead as 29% were in favour.

The will of the people?

226 children chose a non-Freshwater school

Of the 300 primary school age pupils in Freshwater, only 74 attend the Freshwater School.

Parents of 226 children have chosen to send their children to another school.

Yarmouth is one such school of choice, with a rich educational environment and supportive community, helping to keep the school financially sound.

Move to a refurbished school on a ‘promise’

But, despite this, the IWC and the Diocese of Portsmouth fully support the 29% who want to close Yarmouth and move it to a refurbished school in Freshwater on a ‘promise’, not in writing, that government funds will be available. They have taken no account of the wishes of the parents or considered the impact on the town and community of Yarmouth of closing the school.

Grabbing money for the wrong reasons

Just like the St Mary’s Roundabout to traffic lights fiasco, in my view it’s Isle of Wight Council grabbing money for the wrong reasons!

How about working to secure funding for our SEND children who are desperately underfunded at the moment and keep Yarmouth School in Yarmouth in its community.

A public meeting is being held on 26th November to discuss the plans. All are welcome – details here.