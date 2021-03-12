Letter: Join in doorstep vigil for Sarah Everard, and all the women and girls who have been victims

OnTheWight always welcomes a Letter to the Editor to share with our readers – unsurprisingly they don’t always reflect the views of this publication. If you have something you’d like to share, get in touch and of course, your considered comments are welcome below.

This from Maria Villa Vine. Ed

Every day women and girls face verbal and physical harassment on the streets.

In 2018 it was reported that 66 per cent of girls aged between 14-21 years had experienced unwanted sexual attention or harassment in a public place.

With this in mind and the devastating news this week of the murder of Sarah Everard a vigil is due to take place tomorrow (Saturday) in memory of Sarah, and all women and girls who have been victims.

For those who can’t attend, a doorstep vigil has been suggested tomorrow evening at 6pm.

Let’s reclaim these streets and make them safe for women and girls.

Image: Anton Darius under CC BY 2.0