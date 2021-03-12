Letter: Join in doorstep vigil for Sarah Everard, and all the women and girls who have been victims

Maria Villa Vine is encouraging others to take part in a doorstep vigil on Saturday in memory of Sarah Everard and all the women and girls who have been victims

Girl with candle at vigil

This from Maria Villa Vine. Ed

Every day women and girls face verbal and physical harassment on the streets.

In 2018 it was reported that 66 per cent of girls aged between 14-21 years had experienced unwanted sexual attention or harassment in a public place.

With this in mind and the devastating news this week of the murder of Sarah Everard a vigil is due to take place tomorrow (Saturday) in memory of Sarah, and all women and girls who have been victims.

For those who can’t attend, a doorstep vigil has been suggested tomorrow evening at 6pm.

Let’s reclaim these streets and make them safe for women and girls.

Friday, 12th March, 2021

