Letter: ‘Labour Party must reconnect with voters to recover from disaster’, says Labour councillor

OnTheWight always welcomes a Letter to the Editor to share with our readers – unsurprisingly they don’t always reflect the views of this publication. If you have something you’d like to share, get in touch and of course, your considered comments are welcome below.

This from Newport East councillor, Geoff Brodie (pictured right above). Ed

So the country faces five years of a Johnson-led, Tory government and Bob Seely has been returned as our Tory MP. No surprises there then.

Well done to Richard Quigley for an excellent and improved Labour performance. And maybe, just maybe, we might get an apology from Vix Lowthion and her few remaining Green acolytes for the way they have mislead some people into thinking they are the main challenger here at the last two general elections. Including that sorry bunch, the local LibDems.

Support for Quigley

Although not a member anymore I did some supportive work for Richard Quigley in my ward over the last month, endorsed his candidature by letter to all residents, and spent a large part of yesterday outside our polling station with a red rosette and very damp clothing.

I never miss a chance to chat with my residents, no matter the challenge.

National disaster for Labour Party

Labour’s performance nationally has been a disaster, but something I have seen coming since the EU referendum in 2016. By disrespecting heartland voters to keep its members happy, against the leader’s instincts, Labour has now lost seats in my native North East that they have held since the 1930s.

I have old friends in County Durham who will now find out for the first time in their lives what its like to have a, probably largely absent, Tory MP.

Support for Leave campaign

Locally I am the only Labour-badged person to have been elected in getting on for seven years.

And my personal support for Leave helped that in 2017 and was the beginning of my departure from Labour as the local party fixated on Remain.

Reconnect with core voters

Labour nationally and locally must now reconnect with its core voters if its to recover from this disaster.

You do that by listening to people; not blaming or ignoring them.