Letter: ‘Mirth and anger’ at Isle of Wight Remainers

This reader says he read news of Isle of Wight Remainers attending a pro-EU rally, with a ‘mixture of mirth and anger’.

We always welcome a Letter to the Editor to share with our readers – unsurprisingly they don't always reflect the views of this publication. If you have something you'd like to share, get in touch and of course, your considered comments are welcome below. This from Nathan Brazil.

I read the news concerning the IOW Remainer group attending a national rally, with a mixture of mirth and anger.

Are these people so divorced from reality that they believe we’d be better off in a country where minority rules, whenever the majority vote doesn’t suit them?

If their desire to live under the unelected, unaccountable, incompetent rabble running the EU burns so fiercely, they are free to go and live in the EU country of their choice. But of course that isn’t going to happen, because not a single one has the courage of their apparent convictions.

Image: PDPics under CC BY 2.0

Monday, 5th March, 2018 11:29am

By

1 Comment on "Letter: ‘Mirth and anger’ at Isle of Wight Remainers"

newpower

So now those who wanted leave are frightened of another vote? what are they afraid of? if they are so confident why are they so scared of another vote?

5, March 2018 1:29 pm
