Letter: ‘Mirth and anger’ at Isle of Wight Remainers

This from Nathan Brazil.

I read the news concerning the IOW Remainer group attending a national rally, with a mixture of mirth and anger.

Are these people so divorced from reality that they believe we’d be better off in a country where minority rules, whenever the majority vote doesn’t suit them?

If their desire to live under the unelected, unaccountable, incompetent rabble running the EU burns so fiercely, they are free to go and live in the EU country of their choice. But of course that isn’t going to happen, because not a single one has the courage of their apparent convictions.

Image: PDPics under CC BY 2.0