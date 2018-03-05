Isle of Wight design firm’s work to feature on London Black cabs

Dales shares details of this new contract for Isle of Wight. Ed

Multi-award winning Isle of Wight based design studio, Brightbulb Design, have been announced as the official design partner for Sherbet London, one of Europe’s largest fleets of black cabs / taxi advertising and media specialists.

Close working relationship

Matt Jeffery, Founder and CEO of Brightbulb has worked closely with Asher Moses, Sherbet CEO for several years on various taxi campaigns for leading businesses including Corona Beer, British Gas and fashion designer Marc Jacobs.

Something that has proven the capability of both companies and now led to this important commission to work with Sherbet London to manage artwork for their impressive portfolio of blue-chip clients.

A “reliable and a trusted design studio”

Asher comments,

“Brightbulb support us with their design expertise and years of industry knowledge in creating and processing artwork through to our print suppliers. “They are a pro-active, reliable and a trusted design studio and we are excited to move our relationship to the next level.”

Matt Jeffery adds,

“Growing relationships with our clients is what we do best and we are incredibly excited to partner up with Sherbet London. In the last few weeks we have had the opportunity to work on taxi campaigns for 888.com and Topman and look forward to working with Sherbet long into the future.”

Image: (L-R) Asher Moses, Chief Executive of Sherbet London with Matt Jeffery Founder of Brightbulb Design with the new Brightbulb branded Taxi outside Charing Cross Station in London