Letter: One per cent pay rise for NHS staff ‘a heinous and reproachable act’

Paul Schofield from Cowes shares this open letter to Isle of Wight MP, Bob Seely and the Health Secretary, Matt Hancock. Ed

Dear Matt and Bob,



I had, up until now, been quite impressed with the way you, Matt, had led the NHS through the pandemic.

However, I am now stunned and appalled by what I perceive to be an extreme lack of judgement, ungratefulness and foresight that has resulted in the belittling of the sacrifices made by our NHS staff.



I refer of course to the “reward” of a depreciating and vanishingly small 1 per cent, a miserly act I believe more worthy of an unreformed Silas Marner than a Government Secretary of State.



Has the Government learned nothing over the last year?



Does the Government, even now, not yet realise how invaluable the NHS is to the people of Britain?



Have they already forgotten the hundreds of NHS staff who have already lost their lives protecting us, and those that have survived, but will have mentally lost their peace of mind?



Does the Government not yet realise that this heinous and reproachable act now places them completely out of step and at odds with the feeling of the people of our nation?



I urge you to reconsider.

Image: Ehimetalor Akhere Unuabona under CC BY 2.0