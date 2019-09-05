Letter: ‘Only alternative to mendacious prime minister and what remains of his party is Labour’, says IW Secretary

We always welcome a Letter to the Editor to share with our readers – unsurprisingly they don’t always reflect the views of this publication. If you have something you’d like to share, get in touch and of course, your considered comments are welcome below.

In response to the Letter from Vix Lowthion in relation to snap election alliances, this from Robert Jones Secretary/Agent, Isle of Wight Labour Party. Ed

May I remind Vix Lowthion that the Green Party made the self-same argument in 2017 – for her opponents to stand down to give her a clear run, all in the name of “unity” and common cause – on the grounds that her party had polled 400 more votes than Labour in 2015.

If she were at least morally and intellectually consistent, she would surely grasp that in 2017, we won over 4,000 votes more than the Green Party – the logic of her position then surely demands that she should be the one to stand down, if anyone does.

All shades of opinion need to be represented

Labour will not, however, call upon her to do so, because in a democracy, all shades of opinion need to be represented at the polling station – giving the electorate the choice they deserve.

There is nothing “petty” about the choices to be made between competing arguments – the pettiness is Vix’s, in assuming we should all graciously make way for her as the sole challenger to Bob Seely: knowing, as we all do, that she would fail.

The Green Party out-spent Labour 2-1 in 2017, and still fell behind us. Caroline Lucas appeared at times to be camping on our virtual doorstep, telling everyone that the Green Party could win – even though the most reliable polling organizations quite plainly told her otherwise.

Only alternative is Labour

Vix knows – we surely all know – that the only alternative to this mendacious prime minister and what remains of his party is Labour.

The Green Party has one MP out of around 600 – hardly even a Parliamentary footnote.

Not just Nero fiddling while Rome burns

I agree with Vix Lowthion about one thing, at least: oddly, the one thing she doesn’t really address in her letter.

The Brexit argument has got in the way of any effective decision-making on environmental concerns: this time it’s not just Nero fiddling while Rome burns, but the governments of the world fiddling while the earth itself burns.

Only Labour can effect the change

But the Island’s electors are not going to be able to do the first thing about that, or even to bring such issues forward for the consideration and action they need, other than through changing the present government and electing Labour in its place.

The Tories won’t do it; the Green Party can’t do it: only Labour can effect the change that Vix Lowthion and I both want to see; it’s sad that this is a logic she cannot or will not accept.