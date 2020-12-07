Letter: Please use your headlights when driving through fog

OnTheWight always welcomes a Letter to the Editor to share with our readers – unsurprisingly they don’t always reflect the views of this publication. If you have something you’d like to share, get in touch and of course, your considered comments are welcome below.

This from Paul Carter, who given the weather warning for more fog, shares this timely reminder Ed

I drove today from Niton to Newport and most of the south of the Island was shrouded in fog. I would guess visibility was perhaps 150 metres.

Yet I encountered numerous vehicles not using headlights – indeed some had no lights at all.

Please…it’s the law to use headlights in low visibility. Sidelights are not correct.

And if people are relying on Daytime Running Lights – remember they do not light the rear of your vehicle.

