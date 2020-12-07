Letter: Please use your headlights when driving through fog

This reader was concerned to see many cars driving on Isle of Wight roads without their headlights during today’s fog

car with headlights driving in the fog

This from Paul Carter, who given the weather warning for more fog, shares this timely reminder Ed

I drove today from Niton to Newport and most of the south of the Island was shrouded in fog. I would guess visibility was perhaps 150 metres.

Yet I encountered numerous vehicles not using headlights – indeed some had no lights at all.

Please…it’s the law to use headlights in low visibility. Sidelights are not correct.

And if people are relying on Daytime Running Lights – remember they do not light the rear of your vehicle.

Monday, 7th December, 2020

Comments on "Letter: Please use your headlights when driving through fog"

Tamara

Use dipped headlights, not full beam, as the fog reflects the light back, and fog lights in dense fog to make your vehicle more visible.

7, December 2020 6:18 pm
ThomasC
Here’s the problem: automatic headlights. People assume they’re on, when they’re not. I noticed this after a short distance in fog, this morning (about 50m), but plenty will just assume if the lights need to be on, they will be on. If cars have front foglights, they can be used with sidelights, to avoid dazzling oncoming traffic and also more effectively cut UNDER the fog, to provide… Read more »
7, December 2020 7:03 pm
